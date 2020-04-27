No Prom Dress Or Tux – No Cap And Gown – Chilliwack School Board Officially Cancels Grad Ceremonies

Chilliwack – With the lock down and social distancing all from COVID-19, sadly, we could all see this coming. As with other school districts, Chilliwack Public Schools have had to cancel graduation ceremonies for obvious safety reasons.

Willow Reichelt, SD33 School Trustee posted to social media: Grads of 2020, I am so sorry that you are not going to get the kind of graduation experience you deserve after your 13 years of education. Cancelling traditional grad events is necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to save lives, but it is obviously hugely disappointing. As the letter below states, SD33 staff are working to find ways to honour this milestone for you while also ensuring safety. Just know that no matter what the year-end celebrations look like, all of us are very proud of you.

Trustee David Swankey:

I share in the disappointment many are feeling from this announcement. While we are acknowledging milestones very differently from years past, the resolve of our district and our community to support and celebrate @ChilliwackSD33 students is as strong as ever #ChilliwackTogether https://t.co/vzFeoYfqFP — David Swankey (@DavidSwankey) April 27, 2020

The official letter to students and parents is below: