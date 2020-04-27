Open For Business – Teskey Aluminum Fabrication – Selling Metal and Merch!

Chilliwack – In the coming weeks and months, you will be hearing more about Teskey Aluminum Fabrication.

The brainchild of Adam Tesky with help from his wife Leah, Adam has honed his craft at Tycrop in Chilliwack and recently Magnum Trailer and Equipment in Abbotsford.

Teskey is putting out the word that THEY ARE OPEN during the COVID crisis and have taken an interesting think-outside-the-box approach to getting the word out.

Similar to concert shirts, they have merch! Shirts sell for $25 and can be purchased through [email protected]

Adam Teskey

Husband and Wife Adam and Leah Teskey

Part of Adam’s back story is here, taken from his power point presentation.

The Facebook page is here.