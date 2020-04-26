Prostate Cancer Support Group Chilliwack – On Line – May 7

Chilliwack – Do you or someone you know have Prostate issues?

The next meeting for the Prostate Cancer Support Group Chilliwack will be at 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 7 will be done by a web-conference using Zoom Webinar.

The speaker will be Abbotsford Urologist George Vrabec speaking about incontinence and impotence after Prostate Cancer treatment. Open discussion to follow.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions and discuss any prostate issues and visit with a number of PC survivors after the presentation.

If you would like to attend please email [email protected]