CANCELLED – 2020 Rockin’ River Fest In Merritt

Merritt – The Rockin’ River Music Fest will not be able take place this summer, in accordance with the latest government guidelines. The focus shifts to the BC Day long weekend on July 29th – August 1st, 2021.

You will receive an email from Front Gate outlining the two options available to our ticket holders by April 29th. Please read through the following and choose an option best suited to you. In order to provide refunds as quickly as possible, make your selection within the two week window of April 29th-May 13th:

Option 1: Refunds

Full refunds will be given to ticket holders who wish to be reimbursed. Front Gate will email instructions on how to access your refund beginning April 29th. Your order will be cancelled, all reservations for campsites and tickets will be released and you will be refunded in full.

Option 2: Save Your Tickets

For those who want to keep your current ticket packages including your campsites instead of receiving a refund, your order will be honoured for the 2021 event. If you are on a payment plan and choose to hold on to your tickets, all payments made to date will count towards your 2021 order and we are extending the payment plan period until October 1st, 2020.