Respect the Fraser Freshet, Pick Up Your Trash

Chilliwack – A reminder to those who enjoy spending time on the banks of the Fraser River –stay safe and please don’t leave any waste behind.Freshet waters are rising rapidly in the lower reaches of the Fraser in the Chilliwack region this week, and that can make previously stable banksand gravel bars unstable.

The Fraser Valley Salmon Society and the Fraser Valley Illegal Dumping Alliance remind local fishers, campers and others who venture out to the river’s edge to be extra safe during high water periods to protect themselves,their friends and family,and the environment.

If you’re boating, everyone on board should wear a legal lifejacketor personal flotation device.

Attempting shallow crossings in vehicles can result in stranded occupants who require rescue, as well as stranded vehicles that are often irreparably damaged. Submerged vehicles can leak toxic oils and liquids that pollute sensitive salmon and white sturgeon habitat.In addition, driving vehicles through shallow foreshore waters will destroy vulnerable spawning beds in this area, which further threatens the survival of salmon stocks that already face a number of challenges.

Note that camping is not permitted in some areas, such as the Gill Road access area. Low-lying areas can quickly become inundated, and personal property can be lost to the water or damaged.

FVSS and FVIDA members remind people to be good environmental stewards, to leave no waste behind and to not disturb soils and vegetation in riparian zones. Definitely do not dump and burn garbage, pallets and vehicles at the river or other remote areas.

Please dispose of garbage and organic wastes at legal waste depots, for instance at Bailey’s Landfill, Parr Road Green Depot, bottle depots or other sites.

Chris Gadsden