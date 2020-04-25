Mission Municipal Forest Receives Funding Toward Construction of Devil’s Lake Loop Trail

Mission – Mission Municipal Forest, on behalf of the Stave West Leadership Team, has received funding from Community Futures North Fraser that will be used toward the development of a brand new 3.8 km trail in Mission’s Stave West Forest & Recreation Area.

Completion of the Devil’s Lake Trail Loop is expected fall 2020.

“We are extremely proud of the Stave West Forest & Recreation Area and it’s place as a family-friendly destination in our community,” said Mayor Pam Alexis. “These funds from Community Futures North Fraser contribute to the development of a trail that I know will be loved by residents and visitors alike.”

The $3,000 funding will go toward the development of a trail around the edge of Devil’s Lake, offering a family-friendly lakeshore and forest hike.

The new trail will also include wayfinding and interpretive signage created by students from the University of the Fraser Valley.“Thank you to Community Futures North Fraser for contributing to the outdoor recreational opportunities within the District of Mission,” said Clare Seeley, Stave West Project Lead and Manager of Tourism at the District of Mission. “Stave West is becoming a popular destination for both locals and tourists and support towards new trail development will continue to offer us increased access to the incredible natural assets available.”The Stave West Forest & Recreation Area is 50 sq. km. of Mission’s Tree Farm License with provincial designation as an Interpretive Forest.

The name in local Halqemeylem, mekw’wa’t a’xwest ikw’elo’, means everyone shares here. Mission is committed to recognizing the cultural significance of the area for the shared traditional territory of the local Indigenous people, and to encourage accessible recreation in co-existence with the sustainably managed forestry operation.

Community Futures North Fraser is a non-profit organization with the mandate to support local small business and promote economic growth in the North Fraser area. Community Futures provides business support through business advisory services, training and loans.