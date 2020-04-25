Chilliwack Fire – Vacant House on Charles and 2nd Avenue (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – On Saturday afternoon (@3:30PM) Chilliwack Fire worked a blaze at a home on the 46000 block of Second Avenue at Charles.

Firefighters from Chilliwack fire halls 1, 2, 4, 5 & 6 responded and when firefighters arrived they found a single family residential home with flames and smoke showing from the building’s garage.

Firefighters gained access and quickly extinguished the fire.

There were no occupants in the house and it’s believed to be frequented by homeless persons.

There were no firefighter injuries.

The fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP.

One neighbour telling FVN (anonymously) that the home was “well known”.

Courtesy Wayne Price

Courtesy Wayne Price

Courtesy John Martin

Courtesy Shaun Glazier