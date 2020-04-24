IIO Clears RCMP February Incident in Chilliwack – Suspect Ingested Drugs, Not Assaulted

Surrey/Chilliwack – The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has concluded its investigation into an incident that occurred in Chilliwack.

Information provided by the RCMP indicates that on February 12, 2020 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Chilliwack RCMP took a man suspected of assault into custody from Chilliwack General Hospital. He was cleared medically, released to officers and transported to the Chilliwack detachment cells.

The following day, a guard reported the man in medical distress. Emergency Health Services attended, and the man was transported back to Chilliwack General Hospital. He has since been released.

The Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence and determined that the deterioration of the man’s condition was likely caused by his ingestion of illicit substances; police actions or inactions were not factors in his decline. There is no evidence that any force was used during the course of the man’s arrest and all appropriate checks were completed by police while the man was in custody.

As a result, the investigation has been concluded.