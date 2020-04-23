BREAKING – RCMP – Unfolding Police Incident In Columbia Valley – Do Not Approach Suspect Vehicle

Columbia Valley – Chilliwack RCMP are currently responding to an unfolding police incident at the south end of Columbia Valley.

RCMP are asking the public in that area to exercise caution and to call 9-1-1 immediately if they observe a grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a canopy bearing British Columbia license plate “PA558R”

The individual associated to this vehicle is known to be in possession of firearms and his intention is unknown at this time.

Police are concerned for his well being.

Do NOT approach the vehicle and call 911 immediately.