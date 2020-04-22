RCMP/BIA Important Message About Securing Your Business

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack RCMP and BIA released a statement on securing your business in light of COVID-19 shutdowns and business vandalism and robberies.

In recent weeks, there have been break-ins at businesses including Mary’s on Wellington and at non-profits including the Chilliwack Alano Club.

The Chilliwack RCMP want to take this opportunity to connect with downtown merchants and let you know that during these unprecedented times, our commitment to serve and protect our community is stronger than ever. Downtown foot patrols and visible police presence are a priority. While conducting daily foot patrols, we have noticed that some businesses have already done their part in preventing property crime by removing valuables from view. Others have existing security measures in place such as blinds or security bars which act as a deterrent.

•Do not leave any valuables clearly visible or accessible. Remove contents from plain sight.

•Ensure the exterior of your business is well lit.

•If possible, remove all safes, tills and debit machines. Store them at a secure location. If they can’t be moved, ensure that their contents and anything of value is emptied and relocated. Till drawers should be emptied and left open so that it is apparent that they are empty. Thieves tend to target anything of value that is portable including computers and electronics. Remove these items if possible.

•Remove any paperwork that contains personal information of clients or staff that criminals could steal to use for identity theft.

•Consider posting signs “CLOSED FOR COVID-19: ALL CASH & VALUABLES HAVE BEEN REMOVED”

•Ensure that the emergency contact list is up to date for any alarm monitoring system.

•Make “regular” visits to monitor your shop/business at sporadic times so as not to establish a pattern