Hometown Heroes Lottery – Win Home In Abby, Cultus Lake – Tickets On Sale

Vancouver/Abbotsford/Cultus Lake – VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and the British Columbia Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund (Burn Fund) today announced that the tickets for the 2020 Hometown Heroes Lottery are now on sale until midnight, July 23, 2020. Hometown Heroes lottery grand prize homes are located in Vancouver, White Rock, Courtenay, Abbotsford, Cultus Lake, Sooke, Penticton and Kelowna.

During this pandemic, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and the Burn Fund would like to thank our front line workers, first responders, doctors, nurses, and all of our health care heroes. Now more than ever, these heroes need our support.

Hometown Heroes Lottery ticket purchases raise funds for the most urgent hospital needs and support first responder resilience programs. Proceeds also support specialized adult health services and research for British Columbians and drive innovation and sustainable health care at VGH, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehab Centre, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute and Vancouver Community Health Services. The Hometown Heroes Lottery also supports programs for burn survivors.

The winner of the Hometown Heroes Lottery can choose one of nine grand prize packages.

Grand Prize Choice #1 – White Rock Package worth over $2.7 million. Located at 1553 Cory Road, White Rock.

Grand Prize Choice #2 – Abbotsford Package worth over $2.3 million. Located at 35442 Verado Court, Abbotsford.

Grand Prize Choice #3 – Vancouver Package worth over $2.4 million. Located at 2201 – 1618 Quebec Street, Vancouver.

Grand Prize Choice #4 – Penticton Package worth over $2.3 million. Located at 103 – 190 Vancouver Ave., Penticton.

Grand Prize Choice #5 – Kelowna Package worth over $2.4 million. Located at Kestrel Ridge – 460 Talon Lane, Kelowna.

Grand Prize Choice #6 – Sooke Package worth over $2.3 million. SookePoint Ocean Cottages. Located at 1000 SookePoint Pl Unit 48B, Sooke.

Grand Prize Choice #7 – Courtenay Package worth over $2.2 million. The Galiano located at 2117 Crown Isle Drive, Courtenay.

Grand Prize Choice #8 – Two Grand Prize Homes worth over $2.3 million. Creekside Mills at Cultus Lake located at 1687 Columbia Valley Rd, Lindell Beach, and SEMIAH Overlooking the Bay located at 1418 Johnston Rd., White Rock.

Grand Prize Choice #9 – $2.1 MILLION tax-free cash.

All prize homes will be available to view online. Following the directions from the Ministry of Health, the grand prize luxury homes are not currently open to the public. Visit www.heroeslottery.com to view the grand prize show homes and stay tuned for updates.

Hometown Heroes Lottery ticket prices:

Hometown Heroes Lottery Grand Prize – Three-pack of tickets for $75, six-pack for $100, 20-pack for $275.

– Three-pack of tickets for $75, six-pack for $100, 20-pack for $275. 50/50 Plus Lottery -Maximum jackpot of $2,220,000. Two-pack of tickets for $15, six-pack for $30, and 20-pack for $60.

-Maximum jackpot of $2,220,000. Two-pack of tickets for $15, six-pack for $30, and 20-pack for $60. Daily Cash Plus Game – 209 prizes will be awarded over 105 consecutive days, and an additional $300,000 will be won. Two-pack of tickets for $25 and six-pack for $50.

Ticket sales for the 2020 Hometown Heroes Lottery run until July 23, 2020.There are over 3,000 prizes worth over a total of $3.1 million, including luxury homes, appliances, furniture, cars and cash. Tickets can be purchased online at www.heroeslottery.com, by phone, 604-648-4376, or 1-866-597-4376, or in-person at any London Drugs (starting on April 27).