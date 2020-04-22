Fraser Health Announce COVID-19 Outbreaks at Five Long Term Care and Assisted Living Facilities Plus Eden Care In Chilliwack

Surrey/Chilliwack – Fraser Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long term care, assisted living and independent living facilities, and there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these sites.

The five sites include:

Amica, a private long term care facility in White Rock owned by Amica Senior Lifestyles;

Delta View Care Centre, a long term care facility in Delta owned by Good Samaritan;

Elim Village, a long term care, an assisted living and independent living community in Surrey operated by Elim Christian Care Society;

Evergreen Heights, an assisted living facility located in White Rock owned by Baptist Housing; and

Shaughnessy Care Centre, a private long term care facility in Port Coquitlam owned by Park Place Seniors Living.

A resident at Eden Care Centre was diagnosed with COVID-19. Eden Care Centre, owned by Fraser Valley Care Centre Management Ltd., is located in Chilliwack and includes long term care services. The resident is in isolation at home in long term care.