Canada Post – Keep Your Dog Secure and Practice Physical Distancing (VIDEO)

Ottawa/Fraser Valley – As Canada Post employees – your family members, neighbours, friends – continue to serve customers during this challenging time, they are also seeking your assistance to help keep our employees safe.

With so many people home during the day now the number of interactions between employees and dogs has been increasing.

Request to dog owners: Please do not open the door during deliveries or allow your dog to approach our employees while they are out in the community. This makes it difficult to adhere to physical distancing when owners need to retrieve their dogs, and it increases the risk of dog bites.

This is a difficult time and we appreciate your help in keeping our employees safe, which will also help keep our local communities safe. Physical distancing and control of our pets are essential for all of us to get through this challenging time together.

Physical distancing: Respect physical (social) distancing with our employees who are delivering mail and serving them in post offices. This means keeping a distance of two metres (six feet), as recommended by public health authorities. Specifically, we are asking the following.

· During delivery to your home: Please keep the door closed when posties are delivering mail and parcels and avoid personally greeting them.

· During delivery to your mailbox: If you collect your mail at a community mailbox, an apartment mailroom or other group mailbox location, keep a distance of two metres (six feet) from delivery agents when they are putting mail in your mailbox.

· While employees are working in communities: Continue to keep a distance of two metres (six feet) from our employees when they are out working in the community.

· In post offices: Practise physical distancing and follow all other measures that have been implemented for your health and safety.