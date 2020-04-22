April 22 COVID Update On Fraser Health/Fraser Valley/Mission Institution Cases

Victoria/Fraser Health – Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, issued their daily joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

71 new cases, for a total of 1,795 cases in British Columbia.

“We are saddened to report three new COVID-19 related deaths in the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health regions, for a total of 90 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones.

“There have been three new outbreaks in long-term care and assisted-living facilities in the last day, at the Eden Care Centre(CHILLIWACK) the Guildford Seniors Village and the New Vista Society. In total, 19 facilities and one acute-care unit have active outbreaks, with outbreaks now declared over at 10 care facilities.

“Public health teams are also providing support to a number of community outbreaks.

“Vancouver Coastal is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to manage the outbreak at the United Poultry Company. To date, 28 employees have been confirmed positive.

“Fraser Health continues to work with Correction Services Canada to manage the outbreak at the Mission Institution federal correctional centre, which now has 77 cases of COVID-19 (65 inmates and 12 staff members, one new case in each group).

“To date, 1,079 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and no longer require isolation.