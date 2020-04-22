2020 Mission Folk Music Festival Cancelled

Mission – Just like their Harrison counterparts, the 2020 Mission Folk Music Festival is Cancelled.

The festival invites everyone to follow their folk to next year’s festival, July 23-25, 2021 in beautiful Fraser Heritage Park in anticipation that it will be safe to gather together again then.

REFUNDS: For those of you who have purchased your ticket for MFMF 2020, refunds will automatically be processed after May 1, 2020. No further action is required.

If ticket-buyers would like to donate the value of their ticket to the MFMF and receive a charitable tax receipt, please go to Canada Helps site under the donate button. By donating to the festival, folks are encouraging us to continue to present great music and contribute to a vibrant music scene and community.