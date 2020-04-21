Update On Abby PD Dealing with Monday’s Suspects with Stolen Mail

Abbotsford – Monday morning (5:43AM), Abbotsford Police Patrol officers were alerted to a suspicious person in the 5900 block of Mt Lehman Road. As police were driving to the area, another call was received of a possible break and enter occurring at the Canada Post Office at 5855 Mt Lehman Road.

A black Mercedes was observed driving away from that area and fled when officers attempted to pull the vehicle over. A spike belt was successfully deployed, and the vehicle was later located abandoned. The driver fled on foot but was apprehended a short distance away with the assistance of a Lower Mainland Integrated Police Service Dog.

A short time later, a second vehicle suspected of being involved in this incident was located, and the driver taken into custody.

One of the suspect vehicles was found to contain all the stolen mail and parcels; all the stolen mail was returned to Canada Post. The damage to the Canada Post location was extensive.

Two people, a 25-year-old female and a 38-year-old male, are facing numerous charges including break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, theft of mail, obstruction, and breach of probation.