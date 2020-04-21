RCMP Police Service Dog LUCY Gets Her (Kelowna) Man

Chilliwack/Kelowna – A man is facing charges after being arrested by RCMP.

The charges stem from a call made to Chilliwack RCMP during the early morning of April 18, 2020 by a home owner in the 6800-block of Casabello Drive to report a prowler in the back yard of the residence. Frontline police officers supported by the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Section (IPDS) immediately arrived at the address where investigators also located a vehicle, reported stolen to Chilliwack RCMP, abandoned in the middle of Casabello Drive.

As police service dog LUCY searched the area the suspect was located hiding in a camper in the 46000-block of Stevenson Road and arrested by police. During a search of the suspect officers seized evidence linking the suspect to the stolen vehicle and stolen identification.

Nickolas David Lafontaine, 21, of Kelowna is charged with fail to comply with recognizance, theft of motor vehicle, possession of break-in instrument, possession of stolen property, possession of an identity document, and break and enter.

Mr. Lafontaine remains in custody pending a court date in April.