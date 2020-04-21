Community Living BC (CLBC) COVID-19 Emergency Fund – Residential Services Continue for Adults with Developmental Disabilities

Victoria – Provincial emergency COVID-19 funding will be distributed through Community Living BC (CLBC) to ensure people with developmental disabilities stay supported and safe during the pandemic.

This includes CSCSL Chilliwack Society for Community Living.

As part of the B.C. Government’s $5-billion COVID-19 Action Plan, up to $35.6 million will be available over three months from CLBC to support service providers to continue delivering residential services, including group homes, home sharing and supported independent living that about 9,500 adults with developmental disabilities count on.

CLBC COVID-19 supports

The Community Living BC (CLBC) COVID-19 Emergency Fund will help agencies and home-sharing providers address financial pressures related to the pandemic in order to sustain services like group homes, home sharing and supported living.

As of April 27, 2020, service providers will be able to request funding on a monthly basis, retroactive to April 1, 2020. Home-sharing providers will request funding from their co-ordinating agencies or from CLBC if they are directly contracted by the Crown corporation.

Those who receive residential services via individualized funding arrangements under standard agreements will be able to request funding through the VELA Microboard Association of B.C.

Eligibility

Funding for emergency supports assumes available resources under existing contracts are fully deployed prior to a request for the emergency funding support.

The CLBC COVID-19 Emergency Fund will help meet the following kinds of costs:

staff overtime and additional staffing required to adapt service delivery and maintain service:

cleaning and personal protective equipment-related costs: and

modest facilities and/or equipment modifications to meet provincial health orders.

The CLBC COVID-19 Emergency Fund will also provide support for home sharing providers who are not able to access community inclusion or other supports they rely on and who have taken on extra duties and costs to help keep supported individuals safe.

Requests that fit the purpose of the fund and are deemed appropriate will be approved based on monthly requirements during the term when funding is available.