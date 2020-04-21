12th Annual Ride to Conquer Cancer Postponed Until August 2021 – COVID-19

Vancouver – BC Cancer Foundation announced the postponement of the 12th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer until August 2021 due to the impacts of COVID-19. As the largest charitable event in B.C., The Ride to Conquer Cancer, presented by Wheaton Precious Metals, is a critical source of funds for the BC Cancer Foundation.

Anticipated to raise between $8 – 10 million for the BC Cancer Foundation, The Ride to Conquer Cancer typically hosts 2,500 cyclists who ride 200KM over two-days through the Fraser Valley, ending in Hope, B.C. The funds raised advance BC Cancer’s world-leading research programs and innovations in care supporting tens of thousands of patients across the province.

“Postponing The Ride to Conquer Cancer is a heartbreaking decision. Riders pour their hearts into training and fundraising in honour of loved ones and this community is a driving force behind many of the biggest breakthroughs in cancer made here in B.C.,” says Sarah Roth, president & CEO, BC Cancer Foundation.

The decision to postpone The B.C. Ride to Conquer Cancer has been made in the best interest of the community, protecting the most at risk individuals, including those with cancer. Each rider raises a minimum of $2,500 each year and due to the significant economic hardship faced by many in the province, the postponement provides more time for Riders to successfully raise funds and Ride together in 2021.

The Ride postponement will leave a significant gap in fundraising for BC Cancer Foundation.