Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce,Council – Tuesday On Line Town Hall Meeting (COVID and Business), April Freshet Predictions – Above Normal

Chilliwack – On Tuesday, Chilliwack City Council will be busy on line answering your COVID questions as well as that of the media, then discussions about this years snowpack.

At 1PM on Tuesday, City Hall and the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce are hosting a townhall meeting via Zoom. This is a virtual town hall engagement with our elected officials at the municipal, provincial and federal level. This is an opportunity for Chamber members and the business community to hear from them on the COVID-19 response, as well as ask any questions or voice feedback.



Involved are the Hon. Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack, John Martin, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Chilliwack, and His Worship Ken Popove, Mayor of Chilliwack, for a virtual discussion on the current Chilliwack business climate.

In the public 3PM On line session of Council, As of April 1, the snow pack is a little above normal. If there is a slow and stead melt, the Fraser Valley should be OK. The snowpack index in the entire Fraser River watershed is at 116% of the normal based on historical average. The peak water level during the freshet will depend on the weather and staff will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates. The City is undertaking routine freshet preparations.