BCHL May Not Have A 2020-2021 Season – COVID-19

Burnaby/Fraser Valley – As the list of cancellations mount do to the COVID-19 pandemic, there comes a stark reality.

Plans for the fall may … fall through.

In an interview on Global TV, BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb dropped the no so surprise bombshell, that “the league may not have a 2020-2021 season…also says league has reached into it’s contingency fund to help teams offset some serious losses – upwards of $3million total.”

Earlier last week, Hebb admitted that the worse case scenario, would be some team folding. Even with pleas to Mayors and other civic officials, some teams would not survive a year away from the ice and more important, fans , sponsors and advertisers..

Speaking further with FVN, Hebb said that a statement from the league should be coming on Tuesday.

This would affect ( In the Valley and surrounding area) the Chilliwack Chiefs, Merritt Centennials, Coquitlam Express, Surrey Eagles and Langley Rivermen.

More to come. FVN has reached out to Mr. Hebb and the Chilliwack Chiefs for comment.

