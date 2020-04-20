April 20 COVID Cases At Mission Institution Now at 75

TOPICS:
Mission Institution - Minimum Security Living Units - Formally Ferndale

Posted By: Don Lehn April 20, 2020

Mission/Abbotsford – 64 inmates at Mission Institution have tested positive for COVID-19 while 11 correctional officers from Mission have also tested positive (75 in total). Last week, one inmate died (at Abbotsford Hospital).

The BC Numbers as of April 20 which are always subject to updating.

InstitutionPositive testsNegative testsPending testsInconclusiveTotal testsDeathsRecovered
Fraser Valley Institution for Women0300300
Kent Institution0000000
Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Lodge0000000
Matsqui Institution0000000
Mission Medium Institution602313298121
Mission Minimum Institution0100100
Mountain Institution0400400
Pacific Institution011001100
Pacific Regional Treatment Centre0700700
Pacific Regional Reception and Assessment Centre0000000
William Head Institution0300300
British Columbia total6052132127121
Note: An individual was tested for COVID-19 upon transfer from Mission to RTC Pacific. Though he was diagnosed at RTC Pacific, he is considered as part of the Mission outbreak.

Over the weekend, Abbotsford’s Fraser Valley Institution for Women recorded its first coronavirus case. It was a staff members and not an inmate although the CSC won’t comment further for privacy reasons.

Mission Institution Minimum Security Units
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "April 20 COVID Cases At Mission Institution Now at 75"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.