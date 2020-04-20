April 20 COVID Cases At Mission Institution Now at 75

Mission/Abbotsford – 64 inmates at Mission Institution have tested positive for COVID-19 while 11 correctional officers from Mission have also tested positive (75 in total). Last week, one inmate died (at Abbotsford Hospital).

The BC Numbers as of April 20 which are always subject to updating.

Crisis in Cdn federal prisons: 1 died; 170 have tested positive for COVID-19 in 3 provinces; rate of infection is 13x higher than rest of Canada: preventive measures not effective: 20 days since Min asked for prisoner release options: Too slow to act — John Howard Society (@JohnHoward_Can) April 19, 2020

Institution Positive tests Negative tests Pending tests Inconclusive Total tests Deaths Recovered Fraser Valley Institution for Women 0 3 0 0 3 0 0 Kent Institution 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Lodge 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Matsqui Institution 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mission Medium Institution 60 23 13 2 98 1 21 Mission Minimum Institution 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 Mountain Institution 0 4 0 0 4 0 0 Pacific Institution 0 11 0 0 11 0 0 Pacific Regional Treatment Centre 0 7 0 0 7 0 0 Pacific Regional Reception and Assessment Centre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 William Head Institution 0 3 0 0 3 0 0 British Columbia total 60 52 13 2 127 1 21 Note: An individual was tested for COVID-19 upon transfer from Mission to RTC Pacific. Though he was diagnosed at RTC Pacific, he is considered as part of the Mission outbreak.

Over the weekend, Abbotsford’s Fraser Valley Institution for Women recorded its first coronavirus case. It was a staff members and not an inmate although the CSC won’t comment further for privacy reasons.