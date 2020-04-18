Recap Of April 15 Kent Council Meeting – COVID, Utility Bills

Kent – From the meeting of April 15, 2020

Webcasting in Place for Public Hearings

In order to comply with the Public Health Officer’s requirement of limiting numbers related to mass gathering as well as physical distancing, Council has approved the use of Microsoft Teams to webcast the next Public Hearing scheduled on April 27, 2020 at 7 p.m.

More information on how to participate in this manner will be posted on the District’s website at www.kentbc.ca.

BC Hydro Electric Vehicle Charging Station Project

In August 2018 Council partnered with BC Hydro to install a Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charger at the Agassiz-Harrison Museum parking lot (7011 Pioneer Avenue).

As the chargers required safety testing and certification by BC Hydro, the installation deadline was delayed multiple times. The charger was installed during the week of March 6, 2020; however, is currently awaiting a charger network management system.

While staff continue to work to secure a charger network management system the charging station will be available for use free of charge effective Friday, May 1, 2020 on a trial basis. In the future, a small fee may be imposed for the use of the charging station.

Utility Bill Penalty Reduced

In response to the financial challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the penalty for utility bills with due dates between March 31, 2020 and May 31, 2020. The penalty has been reduced from 10% to 1%.

Property owners are encouraged to contact the District of Kent by phone at 604-796-2235 or by email at [email protected] to discuss individual utility accounts.

COVID-19

Mayor Pranger and Councillor Spaeti participate regularly in virtual meetings with other community leaders in the Province to discuss the health situation with COVID-19 in our region. It was noted that both radio and print media representatives also tune in to these meetings to distribute information to the public in a timely manner.

Agassiz Harrison Community Services continue to be available to provide phone in counselling support, food bank services and grocery delivery assistance. For more information please contact 604-796-2585.

Urban Beekeeping Approved

The Province has established regulations for the ownership, keeping, transport and possession of bees. In-person classes and online webinars for beekeeping are offered by the Province.

Urban beekeeping is permitted in the following zones subject to procedural notification and Provincial registration:

Single Family Residential 1 (RS1 and Single Dwelling Residential 2 RS2);

Rural Residential (RR1 and Rural Residential 2 RR2);

Lake Area Residential (RL); and

On lots used for single dwelling residential use within the comprehensive Development 2 zone.

Specific questions may be directed to 604-796-2235 or [email protected].