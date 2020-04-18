RCMP Show Off February Princess Avenue Bust Including Illegal Drugs, Firearms, Cash

Chilliwack – Illegal drugs, firearms, and cash were seized by the RCMP during the execution of a search warrant.

On February 28, 2020 Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit Drug Section (CRU) supported by front line officers, Chilliwack Priority Target Team (PTT), and Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Section (IPDS) executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant of a residence in the 46000-block of Princess Avenue. Four people in the residence were arrested and later released by police.

Bulk quantities of drugs believed to be fentanyl and heroin, together with smaller amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine, paraphernalia consistent with the preparation and sale of illegal drugs, cash, stolen property, a loaded .22 calibre pistol, rifles, and explosive blasting caps were seized by police during the search.

Following a thorough investigation and review of evidence, all circumstances of the investigation will be forwarded in a report by the RCMP to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for their assessment of CDSA charges.