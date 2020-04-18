Domestic Abuse Hotline – COVID Stress Reaches Boiling Point

Fraser Valley – Domestic abuse doesn’t take time off. Add to that, the stress of lockdowns, COVID-19 and social distancing, plus extra financial hardship, and the outcome is predictable.

There is always a friendly compassionate voice to talk to.

SARA for Women is a feminist non-profit society providing safe refuge and community-based resources for women in Mission and Abbotsford. They promote and support women’s efforts to achieve domestic, political, and social equality.

