Op/Ed – Taxpayers: BC Drivers Need More Relief From ICBC

Vancouver – The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is urging the Government of British Columbia to provide drivers with more immediate relief by reducing ICBC’s insurance rates.

“At least ICBC has waived cancellation fees for drivers here in B.C. and they are allowing us to use our cars for delivery work without hitting us with extra charges, but the response to the current crisis needs to go much further,” said Kris Sims, B.C. Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

“Drivers in B.C. need to see a rate reduction from ICBC right now. Insurance providers in other parts of Canada have already sent their customers refunds on their rates, and we should be seeing the same thing from ICBC.”

ICBC has scrapped its cancellation and change fees for drivers who change their insurance coverage and it’s now allowing drivers to use their personal vehicles to deliver things such as food and medicine without charging them more.

Drivers in other parts of Canada saw these same changes happen weeks ago and they have also had their rates reduced.

According to insurance industry data, some of the savings for other drivers include:

Allstate Canada is giving a 25 per cent refund

Gore Mutual is providing a 20 per cent refund

La Capital is providing a 20 per cent refund backdated to April 1

Intact and Aviva are giving up to 75 per cent back to drivers who stop using their vehicles