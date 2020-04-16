RCMP Searching For Spuzzum Woman – April Lee-Ann Christine Parisian

April Lee-Ann Parisian - Courtesy Facebook/Family, RCMP

Posted By: Don Lehn April 16, 2020

Boston Bar –  RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating April Lee-Ann Christine Parisian, 45, of Spuzzum.  Ms. Parisian was last seen by a family member around April 7 or 8, 2020 in the 38000-block of Front Street, Spuzzum.

April Parisian is described as:

·    Indigenous female.

  • Height: 170 cm (5’7”).
  • Weight: 60 kg (133 lbs).
  • Hair: Blonde.
  • Eyes: Blue. 

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Ms. Parisian they ask the public to remain watchful for her.

“Police and family are concerned for April’s well-being,” says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of April Lee-Ann Christine Parisian is urged to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

April Lee-Ann Parisian – Courtesy Facebook/Family, RCMP
