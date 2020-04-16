RCMP Searching For Spuzzum Woman – April Lee-Ann Christine Parisian

Boston Bar – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating April Lee-Ann Christine Parisian, 45, of Spuzzum. Ms. Parisian was last seen by a family member around April 7 or 8, 2020 in the 38000-block of Front Street, Spuzzum.
April Parisian is described as:
· Indigenous female.
- Height: 170 cm (5’7”).
- Weight: 60 kg (133 lbs).
- Hair: Blonde.
- Eyes: Blue.
As RCMP investigators continue to search for Ms. Parisian they ask the public to remain watchful for her.
“Police and family are concerned for April’s well-being,” says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of April Lee-Ann Christine Parisian is urged to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
