Investigation Continues Into Wednesday Cultus Lake Mobile Home Fire

Cultus Lake – Just after 9AM on Wednesday (April 15) Chilliwack River Valley Fire, Cultus Lake Fire and Chilliwack Fire responded to a mobile home trailer burning at the Cultus Lake Estates (3900-block Columbia Valley).

FVN free lance photographer and Cultus resident Ted Sauriol took this shot. There are reports that one person was injured after a propane tank caught fire.

The investigation continues.