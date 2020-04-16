Chilliwack Community Services Offers Free Counselling Services During Covid-19

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Community Services began offering free counselling services this week in response to mental health support needs in the area. Registered therapists are now available Tuesdays, Wednesdays and

Thursdays from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm to speak with anyone who needs therapeutic support.

This service is open to all; it is free and does not require a referral.

This service is not a crisis line, but therapeutic support from registered clinical counsellors with specific training in trauma-informed practice. People can get support for anxiety, depression, loneliness, grief and loss while living and working through this pandemic, as well as talking through job loss and future uncertainty, talking to kids about Covid-19 and anything else people are struggling with during these uncertain times.

Program Information (Email or Call and a therapist will connect with you during program hours)

Anja Vogels, CCS Clinical Coordinator

[email protected]

Phone 604-798-5105.