While Track Is COVID Silent – Improvements Underway at Agassiz Speedway

Agassiz/Kent – There is an upside to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down racing at Agassiz Speedway.

Crews and get a few improvements done. Running water for the pit area and fixing up the constant complaint of the parking lot. It is all level now.

This in time for the 50th season of racing …. whenever that will be…

From the Facebook page The Fan Site for Agassiz Speedway:

The local boys have been busy making improvements for now and the future!

Very excited to report we now have RUNNING WATER in the Pits with lots of pressure!!. It took several days of digging a deep ditch to the water source, placing water lines, pushing under the track and back filling, but it’s done! We also now have a power standpipe in the location of the future concession and washroom facility in the Pits.

The Spectator Parking lot expansion is all leveled and we have been able to secure donated power poles and lights from a local construction location, as well as from the District. Fencing is here, thank you Warren Kury for the fencing. Poles have been donated and will be picked up April 14, and will be installed this week along with the power poles, we are currently negotiating knoll posts for parking dividers.

This expansion will allow us in the future, to incorporate the current Camping area into the Pit Parking to increase that capacity.

Special Thanks to: Andy, Pete Ten Bos, Rob Lewis, Ralph Van Til, for your many hours and commitment, Auke Feenstra and Timbro Contracting, for equipment and operators, Cam and Ian Graham Electrical and Welding, Agassiz Builders, James Sicard and Harley Abby.