Whatcom County Health Director Recommends Shutting Down All Summer Events Including NW Washington Fair

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn April 15, 2020

Lynden, Washington – In a bluntly worded release, the Whatcom County Health Director recommends cancelling all Summer Events Including the NorthWest Washington Fair, rodeo as well as events like the Fourth of July picnic and Fireworks.

Image
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Whatcom County Health Director Recommends Shutting Down All Summer Events Including NW Washington Fair"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.