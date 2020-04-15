Whatcom County Health Director Recommends Shutting Down All Summer Events Including NW Washington Fair

Lynden, Washington – In a bluntly worded release, the Whatcom County Health Director recommends cancelling all Summer Events Including the NorthWest Washington Fair, rodeo as well as events like the Fourth of July picnic and Fireworks.

JUST IN: Whatcom County Health director is recommending summer events be canceled. This media advisory doesn’t state any specific time frame but does state events such as firework displays and parades. pic.twitter.com/1BnL4trB9m — Elizabeth Kayser (@KayserElizabeth) April 15, 2020