TWU Spartans/Fraser Valley Volleyball Club to Assist Langley Hospital ER and ICU Staff with Meals

Langley – The Hofer family, including men’s volleyball outside Brodie Hofer, women’s volleyball coach Ryan Hofer, and associate athletic director Carol Hofer, in conjunction with the Fraser Valley Volleyball Club are working to assist the local Langley Hospital on a variety of fronts.

Recently the Spartans/FVVC group worked with local restaurants and caterers to assist the Langley Memorial Hospital ER and ICU staff by giving them two meals per day for three days.

The funding for the meals came from the FVVC parents who donated their refunded entry fee from the cancelled 2020 club championships. The group also purchased “grab and go snacks” to deliver, so the staff were able to eat on the fly if necessary. In addition to these meals that were delivered during the last week of March, 250 meals were delivered on Easter Sunday.

The FVVC has now challenged clubs from across Canada to do the same for their local hospitals.

The second initiative that the FVVC launched was a GoFundMe page to raise funds through their FVVC Alumni and Friends, to purchase urgently needed hospital equipment. Currently they have been able to raise just over $2,000 to date, while raising an additional $5,000 outside of the GoFundMe to purchase a portable ultrasound unit needed in the emergency department.

The FVVC has helped develop many athletes who have played at TWU. Over the last two years the following FVVC players have suited up for the Spartans: Brodie Hofer, Kaden Gamache, Linden Bontkes, Brennan Gardner, Colton Loewen, Tamar Bil, Kirsten Kampmen, Savannah Purdy, Brie King, and Emma Gamache.

“I was motivated to give to the campaign as a way to do something to help in this crisis. There are many who are working hard to keep us safe and they need the right equipment.” Brodie Hofer, TWU Men’s Volleyball and FVVC alum and coach

“FVVC has been invaluable to our program at TWU, through recruiting top quality athletes, who recognize that sport is a small part of what they do. Giving back to the community is in their DNA, and now is an important time for us to help others.” Ryan Hofer, Head Coach TWU Women’s Volleyball

GoFundMe Link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/fvvc-hospital-ventilator-amp-masks

Fraser Valley Volleyball Club:

https://fvvc.com/