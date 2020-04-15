Homemade In Chilliwack Thank You Card To Dr. Bonnie Henry

Chilliwack – It’s the thought that counts. Chilliwack’s Nikki Redman took to Facebook with an idea. A homemade in Chilliwack thank you card to everyone’s favorite health officer.

Provincial Health Officer Dr, Bonnie Henry. The voice of calm in the COVID-19 crisis.

Now there have been some on social media who have flamed Ms Redman for her idea. The concern being that germs may acompany the letter through the postal system.

But again, It’s the thought that counts.

I’m hoping we can get this to go viral in BC!! I’ve got a home-made card to send in the mail to Dr. Bonnie Henry, our Provincial Health Officer. Please consider sending one of your own to say thanks for being our #topdoc and keeping British Columbians educated and informed in such an authentic and compassionate way! #drbonniehenry❤️

And while we’re at it, a shout out to Nigel Howard, everyone’s favorite signer for the deaf. In case you missed it, Dr. Henry has a Twitter fan page and Mr Howard’s fan page is on Facebook.