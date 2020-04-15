Fraser Valley Bandits/CEBL Push Season Start to June – And Hope For The Best

Fraser Valley – CEBL Commissioner Mike Morreale released a statement on Wednesday hoping that pro basketball will be back on the court this summer, but also acknowledges the realty of COVID-19 (The Fraser Valley Bandits remain in a holding pattern):

“During this time of unprecedented challenge our hearts go out to all who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak through separation from loved ones, loss of income, illness or death. We are extremely grateful to the courageous health care workers and service providers who assume personal risk in battling the virus while keeping our communities healthy, safe, and functioning at their best.

While basketball and all sports rightfully take a backseat to the realities of daily life, the Canadian Elite Basketball League has been preparing for a delay to the start of the 2020 season into June. With restrictions in place limiting the size of public gatherings and the closure of some team practice and game venues into June, opening the season as scheduled in May is not feasible.

With the health and safety of our fans, players and staff being our highest priority, we will continue to plan contingencies for a new start date and creative formats that will enable us to play as many games as possible this summer. Our business model and staffs are created to be innovative and adaptable, which is especially important in today’s fluid environment. While no one can be certain of what the coming weeks will bring, our teams will continue to sign players and prepare to showcase many of Canada’s best professional players again this summer.

The CEBL is in a unique position to help restore and inspire our local communities when the time comes to once again enjoy the collective experience of a world class sports event. As we look forward to that day, we will remain in constant contact with public health and government officials who are leading us through these trying times.”