Fraser Health Chief Medical Health Officer Issues Order for Immediate Closure of Indoor Gyms and Fitness Facilities

Surrey – Some private facilities didn’t get the message so Fraser Health lowered the boom.

Fraser Health’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Martin Lavoie, has issued an order for all indoor gyms and fitness facilities to close immediately. The order applies to weight training, gymnastics, and martial arts facilities, yoga and dance studios, and other similar facilities.

Dr. Lavoie has determined that the use of these facilities can promote the transmission of COVID-19, increasing the risk of further spread of this virus in our communities.

Facilities subject to this order are encouraged to use virtual means, such as online classes, to connect with people who access these facilities.

The order expires on May 31, 2020, and is subject to revision, cancellation, or extension by Dr. Lavoie.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.