Surrey Board of Trade to Host Digital Town Hall Focused on Accessing Government Support Including Farms

Surrey – On Wednesday, April 15th the Surrey Board of Trade will bring together representatives from the Federal Government, the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and Farm Credit Canada for a free Digital Town Hall to answer the top 10 questions the business community has on accessing the government support that has been announced.

“The most commonly asked questions we’re getting from the business community are about how to access the support and funding that has been announced by the Federal and Provincial Governments,” said Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade. “We are bringing these panelists together so that businesses and their employees can get the information they’re looking for to help their business make it through this trying time.”

This session is accessible to anyone.

Panelists:

· Frances McRae, Assistant Deputy Minister, Small Business and Marketplace Services, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

· Paula Cruickshank, Senior Vice President, Finance and Consulting, BC Region, BDC

· Avi Kay, Director, Commercial Financing, Farm Credit Canada

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

11:00am – 12:00pm (PDT)

Register at businessinsurrey.com on the events calendar, or directly at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OlpDJmkHTCuhaLpEiYLBAA