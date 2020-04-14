Mission Institution Update April 14 – 6 Corrections Staff and 41 Inmates Test Positive

Posted By: Don Lehn April 14, 2020

Mission/Abbotsford – As Fraser Health initializes a Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) at Abbotsford Regional Hospital, and a designated and secure site has been created in the hospital for those who have tested positive from Mission Institution, the numbers continue to rise.

UCCO, the union for Corrections workers says as of April 14, 6 staff have tested positive. 41 inmates are positive – out of 63 tests.

UCCO Canada numbers April 14:

Update on the latest cases of COVID-19 amongst Correctional Officers:
18 correctional officers from Port-Cartier Institution, (QC)
38 correctional officers from Joliette Institution for women, (QC)
2 correctional officers from Federal Training Center (QC)
1 correctional officer from Grand Valley Institution (ON)
6 correctional officers from Mission Institution (BC)

The two correctional officers from Donnacona have recovered.

BC Inmate numbers:

InstitutionPositive testsNegative testsPending testsTotal tests
Fraser Valley Institution for Women0303
Kent Institution0000
Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Lodge0000
Matsqui Institution0000
Mission Medium Institution4161663
Mission Minimum Institution0000
Mountain Institution0224
Pacific Institution0213
Pacific Regional Treatment Centre1506
Pacific RRAC0000
William Head Institution0000
British Columbia total42181979

