Chilliwack Flour Mill Keeping Up With Baking Demand During Pandemic Isolation

Chilliwack – By now, with everyone stuck at home, the trend for home baking has taken off. The concern is that flour is now a hot commodity, and now in short supply.

The owner of Anita’s Organic Grain & Flour Mill in Chilliwack, Taylor Gemmel, said everyone is stocking up their pantry. Even though suppliers have plenty of stock, Gemmel said the mill is still increasing its production as store shelves continue to clear out as quickly as they’re filled.

They alone have increased their production by 75 per cent to meet the demand.

Their website is here.

Their Facebook page is here.

FVN has heard from a number of people on how they’re getting reacquainted with their baking skills. Let us know in the comment vox, how your baking is coming along. Any tips to share?

From Anita’s website:

Your kitchen is where the magic happens. Part art, part science and a whole lot of love. Baking is one of the things that grounds us, connects us to the earth and above all, connects us to each other. We follow recipes passed on through generations of family members, using favourites marked by wear and tear and the odd food stain. Recipes, passed on by good friends. Or we try something new, found online. Baking is an ever-changing experience. When we bake, we transform. The kitchen is our domain. Some of us turn on the blues or jazz or top 40, and pour a fresh cup of coffee before we roll up our sleeves and dive in. For sure, baking definitely takes us away from the crazy of our day-to-day lives. Whatever your style, when you bake with flours, grains and mixes from Anita’s Organic Mill, you really can’t go wrong.