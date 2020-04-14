Ann Davis Transition Society and Prevention of Violence Against Women Week – April 12-18

Chilliwack – Ann Davis Transition Society (ADTS) is raising awareness of how domestic violence impacts women and children and our community at large in recognition of the BC Government’s proclamation that April 12-18, 2020 is recognized as Prevention of Violence Against Women Week.

The Ann Davis Society takes their role as an advocate for women, children and families very seriously as they navigate the impacts of COVID-19. When you add variables such as gender, race and socio-economic backgrounds this impacts how this pandemic is experienced. Crisis can exacerbate inequalities and create more situations of violence against women and children. Patti MacAhonic shares that, “Unfortunately statistics show that with financial strain, stress of job loss and being shut in the incidence of domestic violence raises. More calls are being made than ever before globally and now by children concerned about the safety of their mothers, the average age of child callers is 12.

Executive Director Patti MacAhonic says “Ann Davis Transition Society has seen many changes in our 40 years, and even though the future feels unclear through these pandemic times, we will continue to serve women, children and families as we always have, with care and compassion to meet their needs and to keep them safe from violence.” Not many times in recent history has the global population been engaged with a shared experience. While shared, it is unfamiliar… social distancing, working remotely being apart from each other but keeping in touch through social media and phone. What is clear is that people are finding ways to build community even in the most difficult of circumstances and we must all work together to focus on a stronger, more inclusive, safer and less violent future for everyone.

Ann Davis have started a campaign of 20+ 20 in year 40 of service and are asking that supporters send donations of $20, $40, $200 or $400 through their donate now link at. www.anndavis.org or send a cheque to 9046 Young Rd. Chilliwack, BC. V2P 4R6.