Easter Monday – Mission Institution Continues To Lead Federal Prisons In COVID Cases

Mission – It is a dubious distinction and not one where you wish to brag that you’re number #1.

Mission Federal Institution continues to lead all of Canada in COVID cases within the walls of a federal prison.

35 inmate cases in plus 5 staff members.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the Provincial government is working with the institution and CSC staff to contain the outbreak. 8 inmates are in hospital.

The numbers below courtesy CSC and UCCO.

Update on the latest cases of COVID-19 amongst Correctional Officers:

18 correctional officers from Port-Cartier Institution, (QC)

38 correctional officers from Joliette Institution for women, (QC)

2 correctional officers from Donaconna Institution (QC)

1 correctional officer from Federal Training Center (QC)

1 correctional officer from Grand Valley Institution (ON)

5 correctional officers from Mission Institution (BC)

Noémi Desrochers

UCCO-SACC-CSN