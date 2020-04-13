Mission – It is a dubious distinction and not one where you wish to brag that you’re number #1.
Mission Federal Institution continues to lead all of Canada in COVID cases within the walls of a federal prison.
35 inmate cases in plus 5 staff members.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the Provincial government is working with the institution and CSC staff to contain the outbreak. 8 inmates are in hospital.
The numbers below courtesy CSC and UCCO.
Update on the latest cases of COVID-19 amongst Correctional Officers:
18 correctional officers from Port-Cartier Institution, (QC)
38 correctional officers from Joliette Institution for women, (QC)
2 correctional officers from Donaconna Institution (QC)
1 correctional officer from Federal Training Center (QC)
1 correctional officer from Grand Valley Institution (ON)
5 correctional officers from Mission Institution (BC)
Noémi Desrochers
UCCO-SACC-CSN
|Institution
|Positive tests
|Negative tests
|Pending tests
|Total tests
|Fraser Valley Institution for Women
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Kent Institution
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Lodge
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Matsqui Institution
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mission Medium Institution
|35
|6
|14
|55
|Mission Minimum Institution
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mountain Institution
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Pacific Institution
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Pacific Regional Treatment Centre
|1
|5
|0
|6
|Pacific RRAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William Head Institution
|0
|0
|0
|0
|British Columbia total
|36
|17
|18
|71
Be the first to comment on "Easter Monday – Mission Institution Continues To Lead Federal Prisons In COVID Cases"