Easter Monday – Mission Institution Continues To Lead Federal Prisons In COVID Cases

Posted By: Don Lehn April 13, 2020

Mission – It is a dubious distinction and not one where you wish to brag that you’re number #1.

Mission Federal Institution continues to lead all of Canada in COVID cases within the walls of a federal prison.

35 inmate cases in plus 5 staff members.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the Provincial government is working with the institution and CSC staff to contain the outbreak. 8 inmates are in hospital.

The numbers below courtesy CSC and UCCO.

Update on the latest cases of COVID-19 amongst Correctional Officers:

18 correctional officers from Port-Cartier Institution, (QC)
38 correctional officers from Joliette Institution for women, (QC)
2 correctional officers from Donaconna Institution (QC)
1 correctional officer from Federal Training Center (QC)

1 correctional officer from Grand Valley Institution (ON)

5 correctional officers from Mission Institution (BC)

Noémi Desrochers

UCCO-SACC-CSN

InstitutionPositive testsNegative testsPending testsTotal tests
Fraser Valley Institution for Women0303
Kent Institution0000
Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Lodge0000
Matsqui Institution0000
Mission Medium Institution3561455
Mission Minimum Institution0000
Mountain Institution0224
Pacific Institution0123
Pacific Regional Treatment Centre1506
Pacific RRAC0000
William Head Institution0000
British Columbia total36171871
