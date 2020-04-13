BUSINESS – C.D. Howe Report – Ottawa Should Release EI and CERB Data Quickly -Greater Income and Credit Support

Toronto – The federal government should release data on Employment Insurance (EI) claims and the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) on a timely and regular basis, says the C.D. Howe Institute’s Crisis Working Group on Household Income and Credit Support.

The group, comprised of Canadian business leaders and economists and chaired by Michael Horgan, Senior Advisor at Bennett Jones LLP and former Deputy Minister of Finance, Government of Canada, held their third meeting on April 7, 2020 to identify and prioritize key policy challenges during the COVID-19 crisis, and consider policy options and recommendations.

In addition to calls for timely and regular data releases, the group warned of potentially misleading unemployment figures in the March Labour Force Survey, and recommended changes to the “employed and at work” category and to “actual hours worked.” Because the survey reflects the situation early in the crisis and related shutdowns, it provides only partial insights into the impact of COVID-19 on the Canadian labour market.

The working group also calls for: