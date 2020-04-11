Prisons Increasing Concern for COVID-19

Fraser Valley – (April 11 UPDATE) As the infection toll rises at Mission Institution a Federal prison, fears are mounting that other prisons in BC, let alone the country, are a breeding hotbed for COVID-19.

At Mission alone, there are 25 confirmed cases including 5 that are hospitalized. 4 Corrections staff have tested positive. This out of a total of 46 test cases.

Pacific Treatment Centre, affiliated with the Pacific Insitution have test cases including one confirmed.

FVN put a request to BCGEU as they are the union covering workers inside provincial jails including Ford Mountain Centre. So far, there are no reported cases. UCCO is the federal union for correction officers.