Prisons Increasing Concern for COVID-19

Posted By: Don Lehn April 11, 2020

Fraser Valley – (April 11 UPDATE) As the infection toll rises at Mission Institution a Federal prison, fears are mounting that other prisons in BC, let alone the country, are a breeding hotbed for COVID-19.

At Mission alone, there are 25 confirmed cases including 5 that are hospitalized. 4 Corrections staff have tested positive. This out of a total of 46 test cases.

Pacific Treatment Centre, affiliated with the Pacific Insitution have test cases including one confirmed.

FVN put a request to BCGEU as they are the union covering workers inside provincial jails including Ford Mountain Centre. So far, there are no reported cases. UCCO is the federal union for correction officers.

InstitutionPositive testsNegative testsPending testsTotal tests
Fraser Valley Institution for Women0303
Kent Institution0000
Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Lodge0000
Matsqui Institution0000
Mission Medium Institution2561546
Mission Minimum Institution0000
Mountain Institution0213
Pacific Institution0123
Pacific Regional Treatment Centre1506
Pacific RRAC0000
William Head Institution0000
British Columbia total26171861
