Easter/COVID Reminder from Cultus Lake Community Association – Visitors Please Stay Home Or You WILL Be Fined

Cultus Lake – Colleen Rogozinski, the Chair, Cultus Lake Community Association has had to put out the decree once again for visitors who just don’t get the message. We love ya, but in these times, NOW is not the time to pay a visit.

Similar to the situation with the Village of Harrison, Rogozinski posted to a release:

Dear Residents of Cultus Lake,



These are certainly challenging times we are currently living in and as such we thought it would be helpful to update you on what’s happening within the Park in relation to Covid-19. As most of you are aware, the park was closed on March 22 following a large influx of people the day before, where the guidelines of social distancing and gathering of groups was not adhered to. Since that day, the park has had all parking lots locked, signage and fencing strategically placed at entrances and we have been trying through social media to let visitors know that the park is closed.



However, there will continue to be visitors who simply will not respect the Park closure and to that end the Park has hired a Bylaw Enforcement and Compliance Officer (Micheal Pickett) who can be reached at 604-858-5298. Some residents while out walking have also taken it upon themselves to educate visitors that the park is closed; however please do not put yourself in harms way.



Residents are also reminded that they must have a parking pass displayed on any vehicle that is parked on or partly on park land (even if that land is part of your driveway). This will assist the Bylaw officer in identifying cars illegally parked.

As a community it is important that we continue to work together and support those within our community that are most vulnerable. We have heard many stories of neighbours helping neighbours through grocery shopping, wellness checks, phone calls and offers of food to those challenged and alone during these difficult times. Keep it up!

On behalf of your Community Association we would like to wish you all a very Happy Easter.



Stronger together. Stay Safe, Stay Well.