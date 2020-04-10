Protect The Property – April is Auto Crime Enforcement Month

Fraser Valley – April is Auto Crime Enforcement Month and the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP remind vehicle owners to T.H.I.N.K. of protecting property inside vehicles from thieves.

As the region practices safety during the global health crisis, thieves watch for the opportunity to steal and most recently have added disinfectant wipes as well as hand sanitizers to the list of items such as wallets, electronics, and purses reported stolen from vehicles to police.

RCMP encourages vehicle owners to THINK:

T – Take your valuables, or

H– Hide valuables out of plain sight

I – Immobilize your vehicle

N-Never idle unattended

K– Key Security (keep track of your keys)

For more tips to protect yourself from auto crime visit BCRCMP, IMPACT or ICBC.

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact their local police agency or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

