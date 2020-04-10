Long Weekend #socialdistancing – Don’t Put Search and Rescue Crews In Jeopardy

Fraser Valley – CSARA would like to remind the public, now is not the time to venture into BC’s wilderness.

It’s the long weekend and #BCSAR volunteers hope you’ll get outside in nature while staying closer to home. #ExploreBCLater

“GSAR groups across the province have halted training to avoid the risk of spreading COVID-19 and are conducting online training and meetings to ensure they are ready should they receive a call for assistance. However, that self-imposed isolation is lost when they answer the call for help and 20 to 30 members come together to assist in the rescue of someone they do not know.”

The BC Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA) wants to thank the public for helping to flatten the curve and driving down the requests for assistance but urges everyone to use extra caution as we approach one of the normally busiest long weekends of the year – Easter.

“The average number of search and rescue calls in British Columbia in April is 121 and to see a 50% reduction over last year in the first week is an excellent trend,” states Chris Kelly, President, BCSARA, “But we can do better. We are heading into our busy season where, historically, calls begin to increase. I’d like to see one week where we have no calls in the province, something that has not happened as long as I can remember.”

