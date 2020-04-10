BC Nurses’ Union Makes Donation to Food Banks BC

Vancouver/Fraser Valley -To help offset increasing pressure faced by food banks across the province during the COVID-19 pandemic, the BC Nurses’ Union (BCNU) is making a $10,000 donation to Food Banks BC, an organization dedicated to helping food insecure families and individuals across the province.

BCNU President Christine Sorensen says nurses are grateful for the support they’ve received during the pandemic, and this donation is a thank you to communities across the province.

“As British Columbians grapple with COVID-19, we are grateful for this opportunity to give back to the communities that have been so incredibly supportive of health-care workers during the pandemic,” Sorensen said. “Food banks have sounded the alarm for several weeks that they need extra help.”



Food Banks BC Executive Director Laura Lansink says monetary donations allow food banks to leverage their greater buying power.

“Layoffs around the province translate to a surge in demand. Now more than ever we need food banks to keep their doors open, deliveries and drive-thru services operating,” says Lansink. “BCNU’s generous donation will help to ensure that happens. We are grateful for the extra assistance at a time when the need from our communities is increasing and our services work to try to be responsive to that change.”

Individuals can also support Food Banks BC by making a financial contribution to the BC Nurses’ Union Fund, a permanent endowment fund established through the Vancouver Foundation. Between now and May 17, donations to the BC Nurses’ Union Fund will be directed to Food Banks BC.

“As we try to help food banks meet an incredible challenge, we encourage all British Columbians who are able, to consider giving at this time,” said Sorensen. “The Fund is a really easy mechanism to show support for nurses, and for nurses to support their communities in BC.”

Donate now to the BC Nurses’ Union Fund.

Food Banks BC is BC’s provincial association representing and supporting 100 member food banks.