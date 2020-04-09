TWU’s Mowa Adeleye Winner of the Complete Champion Award (VIDEO)

Langley – Mowa Adeleye (Calgary) is a winner of the Complete Champion Award – the most prestigious honour a Spartan athlete can earn over his or her career at TWU.



Adeleye has been a Complete Champion in every sense of the term throughout her four years at TWU.



The star triple jumper capped her track and field career by this year winning her second straight Canada West gold medal and her second consecutive U SPORST silver medal. With the final jump of her career, she came through with an all-time personal record jump of 12.39m to finish second at the national championships.



As impressive as she has been in track and field, Adeleye was equally as successful academically, as she has studied Biology and Chemistry with her eyes towards entering medical school. Adeleye, who won the Spartans 2019-20 Scholar-Athlete Award, has regularly been an Academic All-Canadian and has also been a research assistant with the Biology department for the last two years.



She has been a spiritual leader with the TWU track and field team, providing weekly Bible study opportunities for team members and others in her dorm. She has developed personally and as a leader, single-handedly overseeing the team’s study hall, while also bringing wise words and an encouraging spirit of leadership to the track and field team.



Complete Champion Award

Spartan Athletics is fully committed to helping student-athletes develop into complete champions in all areas of their lives. We are not only committed to helping student-athletes develop athletically, but also spiritually, academically, personally and as leaders in the local community and beyond. We feel that it is important for us to build into the complete lives of student-athletes to better prepare them for the future.



The Complete Champion Award goes to student-athletes who are outstanding in athletic achievements, who advance to the edge of their abilities both academically and personally, and who also demonstrate leadership and a desire to grow spiritually.



2019-20 SPARTAN AWARDS

Murray Hall Legacy Leadership Legacy Awards | Kristen Sakaki (WSOC) & Jarrett Fontaine (MHKY)

Bahta Melles Awards | Jessica Bailey (WVB) & Aaron Paetkau (MBB)

Scholar-Athlete Awards | Mowa Adeleye (T&F) & Pearce Eshenko (MVB)

Rookie of the Year Awards | Issy Scholtens (WRUG) & Jake Ruby (MSOC)

Athlete of the Year Awards | Jenaya Robertson (WSOC) & Eric Loeppky (MVB)