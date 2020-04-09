FVRD Shutting Down All Its Parks, Boat Launches For Easter Weekend, City Closes Vedder Greenway Parking Lots #socialdistancing

Fraser Valley – The FVRD Fraser Valley Regional District will go to the extreme, to enforce social distancing and public safety for the Easter Long Weekend. That includes the closure of all parks and boat launches in their jurisdiction.

Please note most of our regional parks and trails are either closed until further notice or closed for the long weekend and will re-open on Tuesday, April 14. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding. #StayHome #StaySafe #FVRDParks More details: https://t.co/oNW3jzvPws pic.twitter.com/6nGHKwwonT — Fraser Valley Regional District (@FVRD1) April 9, 2020

Despite repeated requests from the provincial health officer for BC residents to avoid any non-essential traffic within the province, many outdoor recreation destinations have seen increased trail usage from out of town guests during sunny weekends. In anticipation of increased trail usage over the long weekend by non-residents, the parking lots along the popular Vedder Greenway will be closed from April 10-12, 2020. Parking lots will reopen on Monday, April 13, 2020.

It is hoped that the parking lot closures will enable Chilliwack residents to continue to enjoy nearby parks and trails without overcrowding concerns. During the parking lot closure, green spaces and trails along the Vedder Greenway will remain open to pedestrians, equestrians and bicycles. Please maintain physical distancing and follow the advice and orders of the provincial health officer.

“This long weekend, I encourage our residents who are well to take walks in their own neighbourhoods, practice physical distancing and connect with loved ones virtually,” said Mayor Popove. “Right now, it’s important that we take steps to protect our community, while balancing everyone’s need for fresh air and exercise.”

Bylaw enforcement officers proactively patrol parks and trails throughout the city and will continue to do so during the long weekend. While physical distancing is not a health order, signage has been posted at popular trails and bylaw officers will remind residents of the importance of maintaining 2 metres (6 feet) of separation between themselves and others. To report physical distancing concerns, please call 1.888.COVID19 (1.888.268.4319).