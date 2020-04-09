Expect Long Weekend Traffic Disruptions on Highway 7/Mission

Mission. Well, there won’t be many cars on the road anyway.

Drivers are advised that work is scheduled from Friday, April 10 through Monday, April 13, on Highway 7 between Nelson Street and Silverdale Avenue, causing minor traffic delays west of Mission.

Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. over these four days, with short delays permitted only between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. This will allow crews to safely move large amounts of material in the project area and complete line painting on the newly paved lanes.

This project includes widening 3.6 kilometres of Highway 7 from two to four lanes and median barrier separation. Work is expected to be complete this spring. More information is available online: http://ow.ly/H8eE50z8gWK

Drivers are reminded to follow signs, obey posted speed limits and watch for traffic control personnel and workers.

