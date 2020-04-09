Country Artist and UFV Student Cambree Lovesy Pens COVID-19 Tribute Song (VIDEO)

Abbotsford (with files from Darren McDonald – UFV) – – Budding Abbotsford country singer (and University of the Fraser Valley student) has penned and performed a tribute song to COVID-19 front line health care workers.
Cambree Lovesy was set to open for Keith Urban this summer at the Sunfest festival but COVID-19 put that idea on hold. Instead she wrote a song for those facing the COVID-19 battle.
Frontline lyrics:
I know it’s scary and they do too
Superman could take some notes from you
Thank you could never say it all
For late nights, advice, and heartbreaking calls
FYI Cambree is:
– Third-year UFV student, majoring in theatre and media and communications
– At age 10 begged for piano lessons, started writing songs almost immediately.
– Parleyed steady valley gigs into a trip to Nashville, recorded album in Vancouver last April.
– Was scheduled to play Sunfest on Vancouver Island this summer, opening for Keith Urban
