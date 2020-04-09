Country Artist and UFV Student Cambree Lovesy Pens COVID-19 Tribute Song (VIDEO)

Posted By: Don Lehn April 9, 2020

Abbotsford (with files from Darren McDonald – UFV) – – Budding Abbotsford country singer (and University of the Fraser Valley student) has penned and performed a tribute song to COVID-19 front line health care workers.

Cambree Lovesy was set to open for Keith Urban this summer at the Sunfest festival but COVID-19 put that idea on hold. Instead she wrote a song for those facing the COVID-19 battle.

Frontline lyrics:

I know it’s scary and they do too

Superman could take some notes from you

Thank you could never say it all

For late nights, advice, and heartbreaking calls

FYI Cambree is:

– Third-year UFV student, majoring in theatre and media and communications

– At age 10 begged for piano lessons, started writing songs almost immediately.

– Parleyed steady valley gigs into a trip to Nashville, recorded album in Vancouver last April.

– Was scheduled to play Sunfest on Vancouver Island this summer, opening for Keith Urban

– Is a level-3 mentor with UFV’s Lead program

– Graduate of Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Secondary School

Frontline- Cambree Lovesy- A Musical Tribute to our Frontline Workers

I decided to write this song last night as a way to say THANK YOU to all of our FRONTLINE WORKERS that have kept and continue to keep our world together. Please share this with the frontline workers in your life ❤️ Lyrics:Alarm goes offShe’s barely woken upThese extra hours are adding upThe world slows downBut he’s the one in this townWho’s making up for all the time we’ve lostI know it’s scary and they do tooSuper man could take some notes from youThank you could never say it allFor late nights, advice, and heartbreaking callsYou are the reason that our world keeps spinning round We are so lucky to have heroes in our townsBut we’ll never know what’s its like Working on the frontlineBut they doHolding onThe day keeps dragging onShe thinks about her family way back homeHe could leaveRun away and just be freeBut he’s giving it his all no time to grieveI can’t imagine how hard it’s beenTo keep us calm while your heart break from withinThank you could never say it allFor late nights, advice, and heartbreaking callsYou are the reason that our world keeps spinning round We are so lucky to have heroes in our townsBut we’ll never know what’s its like Working on the frontlineBut they doYou put the world before yourselfDon’t have time for nothing elseThank you could never say it allFor late nights, advice, and heartbreaking callsYou are the reason that our world keeps spinning round We are so lucky to know heroesThank you could never say it allFor late nights, advice, and heartbreaking callsYou are the reason that our world keeps spinning round We are so lucky to have heroes in our townsBut we’ll never know what’s its like I can’t imagine what’s it’s like We’ll never know what it’s likeWorking on the frontlineWorking on the frontline But they do#frontline #frontlineworkers #musicaltribute #songforfrontlineworkers #thankyou #thankyoufrontliners #canadian #bonniehenry #covid #covid19 #coronavirus #share

Posted by Cambree Lovesy on Saturday, April 4, 2020
