Country Artist and UFV Student Cambree Lovesy Pens COVID-19 Tribute Song (VIDEO)

I decided to write this song last night as a way to say THANK YOU to all of our FRONTLINE WORKERS that have kept and continue to keep our world together. Please share this with the frontline workers in your life ❤️ Lyrics:Alarm goes offShe’s barely woken upThese extra hours are adding upThe world slows downBut he’s the one in this townWho’s making up for all the time we’ve lostI know it’s scary and they do tooSuper man could take some notes from youThank you could never say it allFor late nights, advice, and heartbreaking callsYou are the reason that our world keeps spinning round We are so lucky to have heroes in our townsBut we’ll never know what’s its like Working on the frontlineBut they doHolding onThe day keeps dragging onShe thinks about her family way back homeHe could leaveRun away and just be freeBut he’s giving it his all no time to grieveI can’t imagine how hard it’s beenTo keep us calm while your heart break from withinThank you could never say it allFor late nights, advice, and heartbreaking callsYou are the reason that our world keeps spinning round We are so lucky to have heroes in our townsBut we’ll never know what’s its like Working on the frontlineBut they doYou put the world before yourselfDon’t have time for nothing elseThank you could never say it allFor late nights, advice, and heartbreaking callsYou are the reason that our world keeps spinning round We are so lucky to know heroesThank you could never say it allFor late nights, advice, and heartbreaking callsYou are the reason that our world keeps spinning round We are so lucky to have heroes in our townsBut we’ll never know what’s its like I can’t imagine what’s it’s like We’ll never know what it’s likeWorking on the frontlineWorking on the frontline But they do#frontline #frontlineworkers #musicaltribute #songforfrontlineworkers #thankyou #thankyoufrontliners #canadian #bonniehenry #covid #covid19 #coronavirus #share